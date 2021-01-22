Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,033 Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of EAGG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,403. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53.

