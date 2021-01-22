Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $300,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $808.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $857.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 278.44, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

