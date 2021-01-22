Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.75. Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 71,579 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.99 million and a PE ratio of -46.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

About Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.