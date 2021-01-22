Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Enbridge by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,300. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

