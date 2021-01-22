Energi (NRG) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $59.25 million and $3.48 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00116765 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023051 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,023,148 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

