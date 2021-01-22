EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 12th

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by 54.0% over the last three years.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

