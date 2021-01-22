EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

ENLC opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

