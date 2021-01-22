Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.00. 234,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 93,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $160.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

