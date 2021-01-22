Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $212.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $222.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

