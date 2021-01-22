Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

