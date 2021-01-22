Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Entegris by 66.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

