Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $116.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.90.

ENTG stock opened at $113.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $113.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

