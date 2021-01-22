Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh Sells 4,000 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ETR stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.