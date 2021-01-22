Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.97. 1,173,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

