Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 13,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,745. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

