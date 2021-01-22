ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 5,000 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,818,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ePlus by 130.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.