EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.29. Approximately 1,142,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 953,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 253,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

