EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

EQT stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EQT by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $669,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

