Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $835.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $719.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $74,150,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

