Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UFP Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – DA Davidson issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $3.77 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 152.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 204,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 183,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

