Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,174,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

