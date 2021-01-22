Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $851.59 million and $1.10 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00022611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.81 or 0.03779479 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 156.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.