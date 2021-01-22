Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 293 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.62. The stock had a trading volume of 591,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,195. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $218.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average of $194.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

