Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 137.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,734. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

