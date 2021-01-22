Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 305 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after acquiring an additional 266,873 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,174,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,808,000.

IWO stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,035. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

