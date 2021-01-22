Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 889 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,272,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,876,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

