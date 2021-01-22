Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,289 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. 69,307,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,462,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

