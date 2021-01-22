EventChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,471.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $265,334.81 and approximately $17,471.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

