Evercore ISI Upgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.06.

DTE stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10,272.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in DTE Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DTE Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

