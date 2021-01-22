Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evergreen Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,892.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 97,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,363 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

