EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo Sells 12,955 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,679.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EVTC opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

