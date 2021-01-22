Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUTKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

