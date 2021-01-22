Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 7,607 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 361.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

STC opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

