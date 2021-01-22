Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Gladstone Commercial worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

