Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 880.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of VMware by 782.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of VMware by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

