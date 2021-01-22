Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $605,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,653 shares of company stock worth $3,858,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

