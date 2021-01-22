Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $661,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 26,775.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,604,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,730,555 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAND opened at $167.84 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.