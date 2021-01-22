Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.