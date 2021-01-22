Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $729,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $85.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

