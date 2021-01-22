Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EXPGF opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

