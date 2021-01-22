Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) PT Raised to $16.00

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:STAY opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

