Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) PT Raised to $16.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,942,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.