Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,171,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,862,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

