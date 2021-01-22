Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

