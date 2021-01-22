F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

FNB opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

