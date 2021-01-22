Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $11,975,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00.

FB stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.03. The firm has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

