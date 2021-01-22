Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.57.

NASDAQ FB opened at $272.87 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

