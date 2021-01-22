Family Firm Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $224.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

