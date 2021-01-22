Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,925,000 after acquiring an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $13,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.45.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

