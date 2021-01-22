Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 2,400 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

